Nigeria cuts power to Niger as pressure mounts on military leaders

Some major cities in Niger are facing power cuts following last week’s military coup in that country, according to a BBC report.

The BBC citing Niger’s electricity company, Nigelec says, the power shortages are a result of Nigeria cutting supplies to its northern neighbour.

The regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions on Niger over the coup but has not said if these include electricity supplies.

ECOWAS leaders on Sunday, gave Niger’s military junta a week to give up power or face possible military intervention.

ECOWAS defence chiefs are meeting in Nigeria to discuss the crisis in Niger.

The bloc had demanded the “immediate release and reinstatement” of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held by the military, and warned it might possibly use military force.

“In the event the authorities’ demands are not met within one week (ECOWAS will) take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force. For this effect, the chiefs of defence staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,” ECOWAS said in a statement after its summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday.

However, Mali’s military Junta said Monday that they support the coup leaders in Niamey.

Making the declaration on national TV in Bamako, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, State Minister for Territorial Administration and Decentralisation of the Mali junta said that they stand together with Burkina Faso to defend Niger and further warned that any foreign military intervention in Niamey will be considered a declaration of war on both nations with Niger.

“I warn that any military intervention against Niger will be considered as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” Col. Maiga said.

Mali also denounced the sanctions imposed on the three countries by ECOWAS, terming the acts illegal.

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali, One: have expressed their fraternal solidarity of the people of Mali and Burkina Faso with their brothers in Niger who have decided of their own accord to take their destiny in hand and to assume their sovereignty. Two: Denounce the persistence of the regional organisations to apply sanctions that aggravate the suffering of the population and imperil the spirit of PanAfricanism. Three: Refuse to apply these illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the Nigerien people and authorities,” said Col. Abdoulaye Maiga.

The countries have come under by military governments following successful military take-overs.

Niger is one of West Africa’s landlocked countries, with a population of around 25 million. Designated as one of the Least Developed Countries in the world, Niger is largely a Muslim country.

The country’s largely subsistence farmer population, also does lots of trading, and it is rich in uranium ore, which it exports. Niger is also the largest exporter of onions in Africa – a great feat, considering that the country is largely a desert. The country produces some one million metric tonnes of onions every year and Ghana is its most important customer, importing more than 43 per cent of all onions produced in that country.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

