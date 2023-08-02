Ghanaian journalists, others in China on exchange programme 

China is hosting over 80 journalists from 49 countries for an intensive exchange programme in its capital, Beijing.

The four-month programme, which involves five continents—Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, will promote practical cooperation between Chinese media and other foreign media.

It is being organised by China’s Public Diplomacy Association under the auspices of the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC).

Mr Yu Lei, Director, CIPCC, speaking at an orientation session for the participants, said the Chinese government placed importance on the role of the media in strengthening effective cooperation between China and other parts of the world.

“Our objective is to help the participants have more direct contact with Chinese operations and introduce them to the real picture of China among their people in their countries,” he said.

The Director of CIPCC said the platform was to strengthen news exchanges and deepen friendship between China and other countries.

He said previous programmes helped in enhancing the knowledge of participants about Chinese development, culture, and society and fostering improved media coverage of the country.

Mr Yu encouraged the participants to make good use of the opportunity and abide by the rules and regulations of China to stay safe.

Ms Xiaochang Shen, Director of the Asian Pacific Centre, said the programme, through the Renmin University of China, would provide participants with lectures on China’s politics, economy, diplomacy, history, society, and culture.

The programme will also provide internship opportunities in China’s media, symposiums with relevant governmental departments, enterprises, think tanks, and media organisations, and visits to selected provinces for media coverage.

She said the participants would be assisted to learn the Chinese language, socialise, and be presented with certificates at the end of the programme.

The participants expressed excitement about the programme and pledged to explore more about China’s socio-economic development and share the information.

The CIPCC was established in 2014 for Journalists and media personnel from around the world to gain knowledge on China’s culture to adequately report on the country.

The Centre has so far had over 300 countries benefiting from the programme.

Source: GNA