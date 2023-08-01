MD accused of stealing GH¢60.00 from company granted GH₵50,000.00 bail

A 39-year-old Businessman, who allegedly stole a cash sum of GH₵60.00 from Earlbeam Company Limited has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Alfred Danso Darkwah is also said to have stolen £2,400 from the same company.

Mr Darkwah, who was charged with two counts of stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted Darkwah to GH₵50,000.00 with two sureties.

It directed that the sureties should be ordinary Ghanaian citizens.

Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah, who held the brief of Superintendent of Police, Augustus Yirenkyi, narrated to the Court that the complainant Mr Michael Danso Darkwah, the operation Manager of Earlbeam Company Limited resided at Achimota, Accra, while the accused person was also a resident of cantonments, Accra.

The Prosecution said the accused person was the Managing Director of Earlbeam Company Limited, headquartered at Dzorwulu.

It said on June 9, 2023, the company through its Board Chairman wrote a letter to terminate the appointment of the accused person as the Managing Director.

“However, the accused person who disagreed with the termination of his appointment sent the matter to a civil court which is still pending,” the Prosecution added.

It said despite the pendency of the matter, the accused person, on June 14, 2023, went to the company and forcibly took cash, the sum of £2,400 sterling from a client of the company through the company’s accountant.

The Prosecution said on June 15, 2023, the accused person went to the restaurant of the company and changed the company’s POS, a money collection machine of the company and used the new POS machine to receive GH₵60.00 from clients of the company.

It said a report was made to the police and the accused person was arrested.

The prosecution said in the investigation caution statement of the accused person, he admitted collecting £2,400 pounds sterling and GH₵60.00 from the company but stated that the company owed him.

Source: GNA