RTI Commission granted powers to prosecute offenders  

The Right to Information Commission (RTIC) says it has been granted the powers by the Attorney General’s Department to prosecute offenders of the RTI Act 2019 (Act 989).

Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng, the Executive Secretary of the RTIC, said the Commission now had the powers to prosecute heads of institutions who did not give out information requested by members of public as provided by the RTI Law.

He said this at a public forum, which was attended by representatives from public institutions, and organized by the Commission as part of a nationwide sensitization effort to enlighten participants on their roles in the implementation of the RTI Law, in Takoradi.

The RTI Act 2019 (Act 989) is a law that empowers the citizenry to access information from public institutions and other relevant private bodies as means of promoting accountability and transparency in the country.

Mr Boateng indicated that a person’s access to information was a right under the RTI Act, and that, the Commission had the authority to prosecute heads of institutions that failed to provide information requested by individuals, subject to the provision of the Act.

He encouraged institutions to ensure they openly and timely delivered information requested by members of the public for increased accountability and transparency as well as build trust between public institutions and the citizenry.

According to him, even though the RTI Act mandated institutions to make information available to individuals upon request, the Act had some exemptions for which certain information could be withheld from applicants.

“Information for the President, cabinet, Vice President, information relating to law enforcement and public safety, information that affects international relations, national security and privileged information among others are part of those exemptions as the Act provides”, Mr Boateng said.

The RTIC Executive Secretary said it was necessary for all public institutions to have information officers to facilitate applications for information from members of the public to ensure the Act served the purpose for which it was enacted.

He, therefore, encouraged everyone irrespective of their age, nationality, and social status to exercise their rights by requesting information of public interest as a way of ensuring accountability in the country.

Justice (RTD) K. A Offori Atta, Board Chairman of RTIC, noted that the RTI had come to enhance free flow of information, and promote active citizens’ participation in the governance process in the country.

He said: “We cannot develop our society without knowledge, so the RTI Law is necessary for us to know every information that goes on in our institutions so that collectively we can reduce corrupt practices in our institutions, promote accountability and strengthen Civil Society Organizations’ participation in the governance process.”

To ensure a smooth implementation of the RTI Act 2019 (Act 989), participants at the forum took turns to seek clarifications on the procedures for requesting information per the law.

Source: GNA