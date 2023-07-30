AngloGold Ashanti says it’s invested GH¢1.8m to support local farmers

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has invested GH¢1.8 million in the first phase of a project aimed at enhancing agro-industry and mitigating climate change in the Adansi enclave.

Over 2,500 local farmers in six districts are benefiting from the project dubbed, “Climate Resilience Oil Palm Project”, a flagship agricultural development and climate focused intervention under the company’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

Initiated in 2022 in partnership with Solidaridad West Africa, the project seeks to improve the livelihoods of farmers through oil palm production by 2026, while contributing to Ghana’s deforestation mitigation target through agroforestry.

The beneficiary districts are Obuasi East, Adansi North, Adansi South, Adansi Asokwa, Adansi Akrofuom, and Obuasi Municipal.

With the help of experienced agricultural experts drawn from Solidaridad West Africa, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and AngloGold Ashanti, appropriate variety of oil palm seedlings that can withstand the adversities of climate change, have been selected and provided to the farmers.

Prior to this, AngloGold Ashanti had engaged traditional and local authorities to identify and convert degraded lands into agroforestry block farms which has resulted in the reclamation of about 50 acres of lands.

It also facilitated a training for farmers led by Solidaridad West Africa to equip them with best practices to cultivate and nurture oil palm seedlings as part of the project.

Oil palm nurseries to supply climate resilient seedlings to support farmers adopt climate smart practices have been set up.

A ceremony has been held at Adaase, where the nursery is located to hand over 30,000 seedlings for onward distribution to farmers.

Mr. Daniel Arthur Bentum, Economic Development Superintendent of AngloGold Obuasi Mine, said the project reflected the company’s unwavering dedication to support and lift its host communities.

He said by promoting agriculture through SEDP, the Obuasi Mine aimed to create opportunities that fostered development of the local economy while ensuring environmental sustainability.

According to him, AngloGold is happy to be contributing to the success of farmers and reclamation of lands through the project.

“As good stewards of our environment, the Climate Resilient Oil Palm Project aligns seamlessly with our commitment to sustainable practices and reinforces our responsibility towards the communities we operate in,” he noted.

He said AngloGold Ashanti continued to make significant strides in contributing to the enhancement of communities through the SEDP, saying that, supporting the farmers with seedlings demonstrated their commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices.

Nana Kwanin Barima Ansu II, who represented the Adansihene, applauded AngloGold for the intervention, which he described as an alternative to the increasing illegal mining in the area.

He said the project was a form of job creation and charged all stakeholders to embrace it not only to create jobs for individuals but also boost the local economy of Obuasi and its adjoining districts.

Source: GNA