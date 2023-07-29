Wildlife Resources Management Bill passed into law 

Parliament of Ghana has passed the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2022, into law after the third reading on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in charge of Lands and Forestry, who moved the motion on behalf of the sector minister said the Bill seeks to revise and consolidate all laws relating to wildlife and protected areas to bring it in conformity with existing policies and emerging trends in the natural resources sector.

The new legislation will also ensure the effective implementation of International Conventions on Wildlife, of which Ghana is a signatory.

Additionally, it will also give legal backing to local communities managing wildlife through the creation of Community Resource Management Areas (CREMAs).

Also, it will introduce higher penalties and sanction regimes for wildlife offences, which is a deterrent enough to protect wildlife resources.

The government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, thus extended its appreciation and commendation to all stakeholders and key actors for their inputs and support throughout the review process and final passage of the Bill into law.

Source: GNA