Some 4,000 nurses left Ghana between January and July this year 

Some 10,209 nurses sought clearance from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) Secretariate between January 1, and July 7, 2023, to leave the country for greener pastures.

Out of the figure, about 4,000 were cleared and have left the country to work abroad.

Dr David Tenkorang-Twum, General Secretary of the GRNMA, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said rampant the rates of exits were affecting the healthcare system because many of those leaving were experienced nurses, who were supposed to mentor the younger ones.

Dr Tenkorang-Twum said the situation was leading to staff shortage, with pressure on the few remaining staff.

“Nursing care is a continuum, and if people who are to relieve you have travelled out, it tells one to put in a little long hour, which will create issues of work overload.

“Somebody who has practised for several years has considerable competencies and experience that we have to count on.

“There’s going to be a gap between the newly qualified and the very old because those who have served up to 10 years are leaving, who are there to mentor the new ones that are coming?”

He attributed the situation to the harsh economic conditions in the country, saying: “The only thing that can resolve this matter is to improve the service condition of nurses and what comes to mind is our premium …”

The General Secretary stated that the delay in employing fresh graduates was another issue of concern, adding that fresh graduates would be tempted to migrate or find other profitable jobs when not given clearance and immediate employment.

“If we employ them as quickly as possible and engage them as soon as they complete their course or service, that temptation to migrate will be minimised. Even if some will leave, only a few people will leave,” he explained.

Dr Justice Yankson, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), urged the government to improve the working conditions of health professionals to attract more of them to stay and work for the country.

He said quality health care delivery would be compromised if no intervention was put in place.

The BBC reported in June this year that some 1200 nurses left Ghana to work in the UK in 2022, and their departure is being felt in the health system in the country. The report found that the departure of the nurses has created shortages in hospitals across the country, and as a result patients are dying.

Among other reasons, the nurses are leaving Ghana because of poor working conditions such as lack of equipment and resources to work with as well as poor pay. The country’s economy is also in distress with inflation above 40 per cent, the cost of living has also skyrocketed.