Ministry says Ghana government has not granted licenses to any company to exploit lithium

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has dismissed media reports claiming that the government has granted licences to some companies to exploit the country’s lithium resources.

This was in a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry and shared with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to various publications in a section of the media to the effect that the government has granted licences to several companies to exploit Ghana’s lithium resources against the national interest.

“These stories are totally false. For the avoidance of doubt, no company has been granted a lease, licence and, or permit to exploit, mine and, or produce lithium in Ghana,” the statement said.

It said there are various explorations of the mineral currently ongoing, and that the Ministry had submitted a policy proposal for the regulation, exploitation, and management of Ghana’s green minerals, including lithium, which is being scrutinised by Cabinet.

The overarching goal of the policy is to ensure that the exploitation of these critical minerals inure to the benefit of the people of Ghana, the true owners of these resources, the statement said.

The statement said when the policy is approved, it will form the basis for all agreements, leases, licences, and permits for the exploitation and utilisation of the country’s green minerals.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has stated on several platforms, both local and international that the government was committed to ensuring the exploitation of these minerals and others in a manner that will benefit the nation.

The Ministry assured the public that it remained committed to the efficient, effective, and sustainable exploitation and management of the country’s natural resources, in the spirit of transparency, anchored on integrity and utmost good faith.

Source: GNA