Ghana journalists urged to use Right to Information Law to get information   

Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, a former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has urged journalists and media practitioners to take advantage of the Right to Information Law (RTI) and apply it in the discharge of their constitutional duties.



He said the Law had provided ample opportunity for the media to easily access information to be able to churn out compelling stories.



He reminded the media that they were collaborators but not competitors, hence the need to build and strengthen collaborations in news gathering and reporting.



Nana Apenteng, a veteran journalist, gave the advice in an interaction with some media professionals during an informal session as a prelude to MTN’s annual Forum with News Editors and stakeholders in Sunyani.



He admitted that it was difficult, sometimes, for the media to gather or cross check facts from authorities, however, they must not rush to publish unbalanced stories, and could instead apply the RTI law to obtain such

information.



“Without information and sources there is no journalism,” he said, and commended the media for their hard work and contributions towards building a better society.



Nana Apenteng said interesting stories were always available, but it was those who remained curious to fish out such stories that would positively impact society.



He asked the media to remain circumspect, cross-check their facts and produce well-balanced stories, while using multiple sources to corroborate their facts, adding; “multiple sources enrich and make stories compelling.”



He expressed worry over the use of mobile phones and iPads by upcoming journalists for information gathering instead of the use of “newsroom pocket notebooks,” which were more trustworthy.

The media practitioners expressed concern about the difficulties they went through in gathering or cross-checking their facts from some public

institutions and organisations.

Source: GNA