MTN Mobile Money Limited collaborates with EOCO to fight organised crime

As part of efforts to stay ahead of financial and organised crime, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MTN Ghana, Mobile Money Limited (MML).

Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of the EOCO, said the collaboration was very important because the Office had just launched its five-year strategic plan to enable them stay ahead of the criminals.

She said the plan would enable the Office to improve on its responsiveness to its mandate, working with other agencies to fight organised crime in the country.

The Executive Director said the MoU was a new phase to collaborate effectively with MTN to stay ahead of these criminals.

She said as part of the MoU MTN mobile Money Limited would help to develop training content to guide the training of Officers of EOCO and their investigators to better position them to effectively gather intelligence.

She said EOCO had been working together with MTN Mobile Money limited and the parties were able to secure a conviction sometime back.

“I feel sad sometimes when people say the criminals are ahead of the security agencies and l know that with collective collaboration we can stay ahead of them,” she added.

COP Addo-Danquah said the question was “if these criminals are working together, what of those fighting on those crimes.”

She said the collaboration was also to strengthen their communication around how frauds and its related crimes were reported.

The Executive Director called on the public to collaborate with the Office and other agencies to continue to fight organised crime in the country.

She urged the media to direct people who report crimes to them to the law enforcement authorities.

Mr Shaibu Haruna, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mobile Money, MTN Ghana commended the leadership of EOCO for the opportunity to collaborate in fighting organised crime.

He said Mobile Money had become an integral part of the financial system, which needed to be protected and they intended to use their collaboration to address these challenges.

He said it was their collective responsibility to work with all security agencies, especially EOCO, to stay ahead of crime.

Source: GNA