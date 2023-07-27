Dr Dirk Aßmann is new country Director for GIZ Ghana

Dr Dirk Aßmann, a techanical, energy and system engineering expert, has been appointed the new Country Director for Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Ghana.

The appointment is contained in a statement sent to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

It said with a doctorate in social sciences and economics, Dr Aßmann was expected to position the Organisation for continued success and promote international cooperation for sustainable development.

The statement said GIZ Ghana was confident that Dr Aßmann would be up to the task based on the years of hardwork he had put in at the Organisation.

Before his appointment, Dr. Aßmann had served as the Director General of the Sectoral Department in Eschborn and demonstrated commitment to sustainable development, the statement said.

It said Dr Aßmann had held top posotions such as Portfolio Manager, Programme Manager, and Focus Coordinator in Brazil.

He had also served as a Senior Specialist Planner in Water, Energy, and Transport division for Central and Southeast Asia and as the division Manager for South America.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Aßmann’s dedication to sustainable development and energy transition is evident in his published articles on energy-related issues and his involvement in teaching assignments at various universities,” the statement added.

It said GIZ Ghana was poised to thrive and make significant strides in its mission and hopeful the leadership of Dr Aßmann would motivate the team to reach new levels of success.

Source: GNA