Court to announce judgement date for Aisha Huang trial October 12

An Accra High Court will on October 12, 2023, set the date to deliver judgment in the case of En Huang aka Aisha Huang, the alleged galamsey kingpin.

The court presided over by Justice Mrs Lydia Osei- Marfo has therefore ordered the State, led by Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution to file her written address on September 20, 2023.

It further ordered the defence team led by Mr. Miracle Atachi to file their written address before October 11, 2023.

The court gave the orders after prosecutors concluded their cross-examination of Aisha Huang, who is standing trial for undertaking illegal mining operations without a license, facilitating the participation of persons in illegal mining and unlawfully re-entering Ghana after her deportation.

Aisha has denied all the charges. She is in lawful custody.

Answering questions under cross-examination earlier in the court, Aisha denied that she had engaged persons to mine illegally in Ghana.

“It is not true that I have engaged anybody to engage in illegal mining on my behalf. I swear, I have not engaged four Chinese nationals to work for me.

“It is not true that I took some Chinese Nationals to Bepotenten in Amansie Central, Ashanti Region, to mine for me. I have never engaged in mining activities.”

According to Aisha, she had never bought any land from some prosecution witnesses to engage in illegal mining.

The prosecution pointed out to Aisha that she possessed three passports, one of which she had concealed.

It further quizzed her over her alleged marriage to three men.

Aisha admitted to marrying a Ghanaian known as Anthony Fabian in China in 2009. The union lasted five years.

According to Aisha, Anthony Fabian visited her in Ghana every year and disagreed with the prosecution that her alleged husband did not exist.

Aisha told the court that one Amoah Prince Kenneth was her partner but could not recollect any liaison with Daniel Oduro Acheampong.

“I did not contract any marriage with Oduro at Oda in July 2018,” she told the court.

Aisha said she was not aware that the Ghana Immigration Service did not have records on the said Anthony Fabian.

She denied knowledge of a writ and injunction filed by some persons in connection with the acquisition of land.

The court has since adjourned the matter to August 16, 2023, for mention.

The court explained that August 16 was in line with the law’s requirement when it comes to adjournment of cases.

Source: GNA