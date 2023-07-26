CAPCOE calls for thorough investigation before interdicting WASS Headmistress

The Campaign Against Privatization and Commercialization of Education (CAPCOE), has condemned the interdiction of Dr Shine Agatha Ofori, the Headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS), for unauthorized collection of money from students.

It termed the decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES), as unpopular, saying a thorough investigation should have been done before her interdiction.

Mr Richard Kwashie Kovey, the Convenor of CAPCOE, in an exclusive intervew with the Ghana News Agency, insisted that an intensive investigation could have been done, to ascertain the cause and truth of that action before an interdiction.

The Headmistress must be given enough room to defend and justify her decision even if indeed the allegations were true, he said.

He cited a similar case that occured at Fijai Senior High School, but the head was later cleared of all charges, saying, this could have prompted the GES to save the headmistress from unnecessary public ridicule.

He called for the intervention of the Cabinet, and urged the Ministry of Finance to provide resources promptly, to respond to the needs of the schools across the country.

He called for the re-instatement of the headmistress and make adequate provision of resources for the purpose for which the money was collected, stressing that the situation where heads of schools and teachers would be playing it safe must be avoided.

Source: GNA