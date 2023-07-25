Akufo-Addo makes new ministerial appointments

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah who resigned last Saturday.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House said the President has also appointed Mavis Nkansah Boadu, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

He has equally appointed Thomas Mbomba, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, as the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

Their appointments take immediate effect.

Source: GNA