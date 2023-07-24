OSP arrests, questions Cecilia Dapaah over reports of stolen monies, valuables

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has arrested and is questioning the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the OSP says Mad Dapaah is being questioned in respect of corruption and corruption related offences regarding large sums of money and valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

“Ms Dapaah is being questioned by authorized officers of the OSP,” it said.

There is an ongoing court case in which househelps of Ms Dapaah, their boy friends and some relations are facing charges of stealing about $1 million, €300,000, some jewellery, clothing and other items valued in several tens and hundreds of thousands of cedis. The former Minister has however disputed the figures mentioned on the charge sheet. But she hasn’t provided any contrary figures yet.

Ms Dapaah resigned from her position as Minister July 22, 2023 following public outcry over the heist. The President has accepted her resignation.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi