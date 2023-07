Ms Sherry Ayittey, a Ghanaian public figure who has served as Minister in different sectors has died. She was 75 years old.

Her death was announced by her family in Accra Saturday July 22, 2023.

Ms Ayittey in her long political career spanning more than three decades, served in three different Ministries. She was Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Minister of Health and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.