Cecilia Dapaah resigns following public reaction to money heist in her home

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources , Cecilia Dapaah has resigned from her position following public outrage over news of a heist at her home last year.

According to court documents, househelps in Madam Dapaah’s household stole large sums of money running into several hundred thousands of cedis and a million US dollars, some €300,000 and some personal belongings and jewelleries, and that of her husband, running into several thousands of US dollars and cedis.

Mad Dapaah in her resignation letter, disputed the figures, but did not provide any other figures. She had earlier issued a statement in which she indicated discrepancies in the information in the public domain and promised to address them, but is yet to.

“Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home.

Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.

I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.

I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts,” she wrote.

Mad Dapaah, in her letter was confident that at the end of the process she will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours, because she has conducted herself with integrity during her period in public service.

The President has since accepted her resignation.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi