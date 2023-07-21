CODEO appeals to EC for procedures for handling irregularities by polling, collation officials

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to establish clear legal and administrative procedures for handling irregularities by polling and collation officials during public elections.

Reverend Dr Fred Deegbe and Mrs Elizabeth Joyce Villars, Co-Chairs of CODEO made the appeal during their inaugural address as Co-Chairs of CODEO in Accra.

At the ceremony, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the immediate past Acting Chairman of CODEO and the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, handed over the baton to Rev Dr Deegbe and Mrs Villars at the launch of the reconstituted CODEO Board.

Rev. Dr Deegbe and Mrs Villars urged the EC to provide timely and transparent process for the publication of detailed polling station and collation center (all levels) results on the Commission’s website ahead of the declaration of results of presidential elections.

They reiterated their commitment to lead the CODEO Board in engaging key stakeholders and strongly advocating for continuous reforms that would strengthen the nation’s electoral system.

“We are particularly committed to pressing for consequential action to be taken on some of the flaws and gaps in our electoral processes that have already been tabled before the Electoral Commission and other election and democracy stakeholders for redress.”

The Co-Chairs urged the Judicial Service of Ghana to amend the rules of court procedures to provide a shorter timeline for adjudicating parliamentary election petitions at the High Courts and other superior courts of adjudicature to promote electoral peace and credibility.

Touching on Affirmative Action, they urged Parliament to pass the Affirmative Action Bill into Law that prescribes at least 30 per cent quota for women in governance and decision-making positions, with a progressive increase to 50 per cent and quotas provided by political parties for women aspirants and candidates.

Rev. Dr Deegbe and Mrs Villars appealed to the Ghana Police Service to strictly enforce the provisions in the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 2019, Act 999 to curb the threat of political vigilante activities.

“Restate our call to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to give timely and regular updates on the electoral related violence cases including the 8 unfortunate deaths that were recorded during the 2020 elections,” they stated.

“Electoral stakeholders to work to curb the menacing influence of vote buying and abuse of incumbency which is significantly increasing the cost of politics and threatens to undermine our young democracy.”

Rev. Dr Deegbe and Mrs Villars called for public support in helping the Coalition to continue its work as independent and non-partisan observers who are interested incredible and peaceful elections that would propel Ghana’s stability and democratic ideals.

They said during their term as Co-chairs, they hope to set up CODEO for long-term success.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu in his handing over address expressed gratitude to CODEO for the opportunity given him and his team to serve Mother Ghana.

He noted that CODEO’s aim was to promote free, fair, and transparent elections; adding that CODEO had risen to be the most credible election observer body in Ghana.

CODEO is an independent and non-partisan organisation made up of civil society groups, faith-based organizations and professional organisations which observe elections in Ghana.

Source: GNA