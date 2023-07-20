Cabinet approves National Space Policy – Dr Kwaku Afriyie 

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, says Cabinet has approved the National Space Policy to enable Ghana to explore the benefits of space science for national development efforts.

The policy, when fully implemented, will serve as a framework for utilizing space science and technology to drive national development.

The Minister announced this at the Minister’s News briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Wednesday.

The briefing offered an opportunity for the Minister to update the public on the various policies and interventions undertaken by the Ministry.

Dr Afriyie stated that his Ministry would collaborate with relevant ministries and the private sector to establish the Ghana Space Agency.

“This agency will coordinate the development of human capital, infrastructure, and the overall growth of the space science sector,” Dr Afriyie said.

The Minister disclosed that his outfit under the Ghana-Korea K-Innovation Partnership Programme had developed and unveiled a comprehensive 10-year masterplan, which would enhance the commercialization of research and innovation in the country.

He reiterated his Ministry’s commitment to global disarmament efforts and mentioned that the Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) was actively reviewing the Biological and Toxin Weapons Bill to implement the 1972 Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons.

Source: GNA