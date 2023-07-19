Government to support ORC to acquire offices in all regions – Dame

The government will provide all the needed support to the Office of Registrar of Companies (ORC) to acquire permanent offices in all the regions of the country.

This is to help improve service delivery and ease of doing business in Ghana.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister for Justice and Attorney General, who stated this, said ORC needed to be firmly established in every region and district of Ghana to help promote business development at all levels.

He was speaking at the launching of the Office of Registrar of Companies and the inauguration of a new office complex for the ORC in Kumasi.

The three-storey building, which was constructed at the cost of Ghc 8,000,000.00, has 34 offices, two conference rooms, a pantry, canteen, 21 washrooms, reception, and security office.

It was financed through the internally generated funds of the Registrar General’s Department and the ORC.

Mr Yeboah Dame said the government, through the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Finance, had succeeded in paying an amount of $3,500,000.00 to acquire a land for a permanent national office building complex for the ORC in Accra, adding that, drawings for the project would be ready by September 2023.

The processes for the selection of a contractor will soon be undertaken for the project, which is expected to be completed in two years.

The Minister pointed out that, if effectively harnessed, the ORC possessed the ability to be a formidable organ for the state in good governance and the fight against corruption.

He charged the staff to let the new edifice inspire them to give off their best in offering quality services to their clients.

Mr Seth Asante, Chairman of Board of Directors, said the vision of the ORC was to be the first-class customer centric organization committed to provide quality services to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

He said the ORC was poised to respond to the needs of the business community and offer effective and efficient services to attract and sustain business investments in all parts of the country.

Mrs Jemima Mamaa Oware, Registrar of Companies, said the Office was in the process of automating and digitizing to ensure that all transactions were conducted online to ease congestion at its offices and offer prompt services to its clients.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister in an address read for him, commended the ORC for embarking on expansion programme to bring its services to the doorstep of many Ghanaians.

He urged the management to ensure effective maintenance culture for the building to prolong its lifespan.

Nana Ama Akyiaa Prempeh, Ashanti Regional Head of the ORC, commended the board and management of the ORC for working together to ensure the successful completion of the project.

She said the completion of the project had helped improved the services of the organization and increased business registration in the Ashanti region.

Source: GNA