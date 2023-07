The police has so far arrested four suspects in the bullion van robbery, which occurred on June 14, 2023, at Ablekuma Fan milk in Accra.

A news brief from the police said one of the suspects was arrested, Saturday July 15.

It said the four are in custody assisting police investigation.

Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah was shot and killed in the robbery and laid to rest on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Source: GNA