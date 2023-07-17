CSOs hold forum on politics of exclusion in Ho 

Mr Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA-Ghana), says Ghana’s fledgling democracy is constantly being threatened by the creeping exclusionary politics and voter suppression.

He said politics of exclusion in the country had risen sharply in recent times and occurred at targeted regions considered as strongholds of the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during general elections.

He said, “the earlier we tackle this canker collectively, the better for Ghana – a country considered as the citadel of democracy in Africa.”

Mr Thompson made these statements at a day’s dialogue session on politics of exclusion in the Volta Regional capital Ho.

It was organized by the Community Focus Foundation (CFF-Ghana), a Ho based non-governmental organization in partnership with ASEPA-Ghana and the Democratic Credentials Network (DCN-Ghana).

The forum held on the theme: “Politics of exclusion; a threat to Ghana’s democracy,” brought together civil society organizations, representatives of various Political parties, religious groups, the Volta Regional Peace Council, Youth associations and other stakeholders.

He observed that during the voter registration exercise in 2020, the government deployed military officers to some border towns of the country especially the Volta region, considered by many as the stronghold of the opposition NDC.

He said although the government argued that the deployment was for good reasons, most political actors, including the NDC vehemently rebutted government claims and alleged it was tactics being used to prevent people of the affected regions from registering to participate in the 2020 general election.

Mr Thompson waded into the ongoing debate on the use of the National Identification or the Ghana card as sole proof of identity to register and vote in the 2024 general elections and advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to avoid any such move as it would disenfranchise several Ghanaians, who may not have the card.

He said the Ghana card in its present form was an ECOWAS travel document, which failed to pass for a national identity card, adding that Ghana needed a synchronised national identification regime.

Mr Richard Kasu, Executive Director for CFF-Ghana, said the forum was to discuss the importance of participatory governance in Ghana and to ensure peace and security before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kasu said having recognized the risks associated with politics of exclusion and the catalyzing roles played by stakeholders, especially political actors in movements across the world, CFF-Ghana through its Participatory Democracy, Peace and Security programme was partnering other stakeholders to design strategic initiatives to influence public policy on participatory governance and promote electoral integrity, peace and security.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said it was disheartening to witness the rise of exclusionary practices within the political landscape.

“Politics, at its core, should be a unifying force, bringing together diverse voices including political actors and citizens to take collective actions in the right perspectives for the greater good of our nation Ghana,” he said.

He emphasized that no region should be treated as a political pawn or subjected to discriminatory policies as being witnessed in recent times.

“Each region, including the Volta region, deserves equal attention, support, and opportunities for growth and development – It is our collective responsibility, as citizens and leaders, to challenge the politics of exclusion and demand inclusivity from our government.

“We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions, advocating for equitable distribution of resources and fair treatment of all regions including the right to register and participate in national elections,” he said.

He called on government and all stakeholders to work together to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of their ethnic background, religious affiliation or geographic location, “can fully participate in our democratic process and benefit from the opportunities our nation provides by embracing inclusivity and rejecting exclusion, we can build a stronger and more united Ghana that upholds the principles of democracy and justice.”

Source: GNA