African Football League set to kick off on October 20, confirms FIFA president

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President announced the official start date of the new eight-team African Football League during the Confederation of Africa Football’s General Assembly in Abidjan.

The competition, which has been reduced from the initial proposal of 24 teams, would commence on October 20.

Infantino stressed the importance of investing in African club football and national team football, while emphasizing the necessity of teamwork for success.

Infantino stated, “It would have eight great teams, which will be followed in the future with a bigger version. It is our responsibility, duty, and task, and with the work and contribution of all of us as a team, we will succeed.”

While CAF has not officially announced the teams competing, it is believed that the South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Petro Atletico from Angola, TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Al Ahly from Egypt, Horoya from Guinea, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Simba from Tanzania, and Esperance from Tunisia are all expected to take part.

The African Football League would run alongside CAF’s Champions League. However, detailed information on broadcasters, sponsors, and logistics have not been disclosed at this stage.

The initial proposal included a prize fund of $100 million, with $11.5 million given to the winner. It was also expected that each of the 54 CAF member associations would receive $1 million year from a solidarity fund for the development of football, though it is unclear if this plan remains unchanged.

