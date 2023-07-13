2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana gets tricky opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana has been paired with five tricky opponents for the 2026 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualification matches to be jointly hosted in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

In a draw held on July 13 in Ivory Coast during the 45th Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Ordinary Congress, the Black Stars of Ghana was drawn in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Chad, and Comoros.

With Africa on nine slots, the top first teams in each Group would automatically qualify for the prestigious football competition in the country.

The four best runners-up from the Groups will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament, where the winner will play in the FIFA Play-Off tournament for a slot in the Mundial.

Ghana will begin her World Cup qualification campaign in November 2023, with the final round of matches in 2025.

Having competed in four FIFA World Cup tournaments, Ghana will be chasing her fifth appearance at the biggest sports competition.

Source: GNA