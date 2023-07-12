Let’s bury our differences and support Gyakye Quayson to succeed – Traditional, religious leaders  

The traditional and religious authorities in the Assin North District have called on the constituents to bury their differences and support Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament to bring development to the area.

The desired development aspirations of the area, they indicated must be moored on a united path devoid of political partisan reflections, personal interest, greed, gender, ethnicity, or location.

That must be backed by patriotism, cooperation, utilization of skills set on the wheels of peace and unity for common gain.

Reverend Samuel Agbenyo, the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches, and Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah, the Tufohene of Assin-Bereku appealed at a rally arranged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The meeting was to show appreciation for voting for the party in a by-election held on Tuesday, June 27.

Rev. Agbenyo, in a sermon at a non-denominational thanksgiving church service before the rally, encouraged the people to trust that the area could recover the route of development trajectory if they work together.

Preaching on the theme: “Supporting leaders to accomplish God’s purpose in our generation,” he said the area could not afford to allow individual interests to slide the pace of development.

Therefore, the people must nurture peace and harmony as the anchor for accelerated development by appreciating the modest gains chalked.

Rev. Agbenyo said events before, during and after the by-election should serve as the turning point “in our relationships with tolerance and mutual love for one another.”

“The greatest responsibility of a leader was to enter the “tent of meeting” with God and receive instructions there through God’s word and prayer.”

Biblically, Rev. Agbenyo said when Moses needed additional help, God told him, “But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens.”

Subsequently, the leadership of the Local Council of Churches laid their hands on Mr. Quayson to fortify him through the tribulations and gain strength to lead his constituents.

On behalf of the Chiefs, the Tufohene of Assin-Bereku urged the people to eschew negative acts, desist from the practice of sitting on the fence and meaningfully contribute their quota to the development of the area.

As a country, he stressed the need to shy away from the politics of exclusion and bring everybody on board in governance and nation-building processes.

“May we never forget that it is God who has put us together in this beautiful area called Assin and we must do all in our might to let things work for the better.

“Assin has a good social balance and if we all pledge ourselves to high productivity, attaining development heights, beyond the sky will be our portion,” the Tufohene of Assin-Bereku added.

Source: GNA