GFA Congress approves GH¢50,000 nomination fee for presidential aspirants

The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has endorsed GH¢50,000 as the nomination fee for the upcoming presidential election of the Association.

The amount was approved by the GFA Congress at the just-ended Ordinary Congress held in Kumasi and represents a significant surge of 900 per cent from the GH¢5,000 charged during the previous elections in 2019, won by Kurt Edwin-Simeone Okraku.

Ghana’s football governing body justified the necessity for the fee increase by citing the rising costs associated with holding the elections, including logistics, transportation, and lodging, which were all granted without any opposition.

Candidates for the Executive Council and Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) would now pay GH¢15,000 and GH¢10,000, respectively, as opposed to the GH¢2,500 paid four years ago.

Aspirants for the RFA Executive Council, RFA Executive Council, District Chairmen, and District Executive Council will be charged, respectively, GH¢5,000, GH¢2,000, GH¢1,000, and GH¢500.

Female aspirants are expected to pay 50 per cent of the various fees.

The official date for the elections is not announced yet but the GFA has confirmed that a roadmap is in place as the curtain draws down on Kurt Okraku’s first term in office.

Source: GNA