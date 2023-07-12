Don’t pay attention to non gazetted chiefs – Regional Minister  

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has advised Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCES) against doing business with non gazetted chiefs within the Region.

They are also to avoid giving them recognition at any official gathering, activities or programmes within the various districts.

He said this would serve as a stop gap measure to halt the many chieftaincy issues within the region.

The Minister was responding to a question posed by the Madam Iris Arde, the Municipal Chief Executive of Jomoro, on measures to curb the growing chieftaincy disputes in the region, during the first Western Regional Coordinating Council’s meeting.

The Western Region he said, was noted for pockets of disputes among royal families regarding the rightful apparent to thrones, with the current in history being that of the Ahanta area.

The Minister reported that with chieftaincy disputes and petty crimes notwithstanding, the Region remained relatively calmed with a congenial atmosphere for enterprises to thrive.

He said the Regional Security Council was in constant engagement with the masses to pick up any early warning signs.

Source: GNA