Bi-partisan committee to be constituted to investigate Gomoa-Effutu land dispute

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, says a bi-partisan Committee dedicated to investigating the land dispute between the Chiefs and people of Gomoa is set to be established soon.

He explained that the issues transcended partisan affiliations and required a united approach from all political parties.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said this on Monday when MPs for Gomoa and Effutu, comprising Mr Afenyo-Markin, also a Majority Leader; Naana Eyiah, an NPP MP for Gomoa Central and Deputy Minister for Interior; Mr Demond D. Paitoo, a National Democratic Congress (NDC), MP for Gomoa East, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, an NDC MP for Gomoah West and Municipal, District Chief Executives in Gomoa and Effutu areas addressed Parliamentary Press Corps on resolving the prevailing land dispute between the chiefs and people at ensuring protection.

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, which has jurisdiction over all the Gomoa towns, in a news report allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged encroachment activities of the Effutu people on their lands.

Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea, Omanhene of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, is alleged to have said the trend if not stopped, could lead to a confrontation between the two traditional authorities.

The two ethnic groups had a history of land disputes, and in recent weeks, traditional leaders from both sides had traded affronts.

The dispute was reignited by an alleged recent claim by some traditional leaders from Atekyedo, which is part of the Effutu traditional area, that the lands of Okyereko were within the Effutu enclave.

“… The committee will thoroughly investigate the underlying administrative and traditional boundary issues to resolve the dispute between the chiefs and people of the two areas.

“As political leaders, we hold the responsibility of preserving the cultural heritage and security of our communities to attract investment to the enclave,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

He told the Press that the committee would actively engage with other relevant stakeholders, including the Lands Commission, potential estate developers, and leaders of businesses within the affected areas.

“Our objective is to emphasise the need for caution and adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks, protecting the interests of all parties involved,” he said.

Addressing the Press, Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that at a joint meeting held on Sunday, July 9 and attended by all of the MPs and Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCE), the concerns surrounding the Gomoa-Effutu land dispute were considered where stakeholders recognised the need for proactive measures to address the challenges at hand.

As a result, the committee would meet the paramount chiefs, the ministries of Lands and Natural Resources, the Local Government and the Interior to discuss traditional boundary issues.

“As representatives of our constituents and advocates for peace and stability, we stand united in our unwavering commitment to resolving this issue and safeguarding the ancestral lands of all chiefs within our respective areas.

“We assure the chiefs within our respective areas that we will utilise our influence and authority to protect their ancestral lands from any unjust encroachment.

“Our commitment to maintaining peace, unity, and the well-being of our constituents remains steadfast and paramount,” he said.

According to the Effutu Legislator, to ensure a fair and comprehensive resolution, the leaders emphasised the importance of engaging with all relevant chiefs and opinion leaders to foster an environment of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

He said throughout the process, the parties remained dedicated to conducting themselves with the highest level of integrity, treating all parties involved or affected with fairness and respect.

“Acknowledging the significance of transparency and impartiality, we strive to protect the rights and reputations of all individuals throughout the resolution process.

“Furthermore, to urgently alleviate rising tensions and promote a peaceful environment, we acknowledge the importance of engaging with paramount chiefs, along with relevant government bodies such as the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, and the Ministry of Interior,” he said.

He, therefore, assured of a clear joint position as no one, including the MPs or any other individual, would be used to take away the lands of any chief.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to protecting their interests and preserving the rich heritage of our communities,” he said.

“We will utilise our influence, authority, and the appropriate government bodies to ensure that their ancestral lands are safeguarded from any unjust encroachment,” he said.

Among the MDCE who attended the Press Conference were Mr Kojo Otoo, DCE, Gomoa Central; Mr Bismark B Nkum, Gomoah West District; Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, MCE, Effutu and Mr Solomon Quarm, DCE Gomoa East.

Source: GNA