FDA disposes products worth GH¢492.7m in Upper East Region

The Upper East Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed of unwholesome products estimated at GH¢492.7 million in the Region.

The products, which included food, pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics, herbal medicines, food supplements and household chemicals, were collected from the markets in the first half of 2023.

Mr Sebastian Mawuli Hotor, the Regional Head of the FDA in a statement after the disposal, said the exercise was part of the Authority’s routine post market surveillance activities in the Region.

He said the FDA per the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851, was required to undertake safe disposal of unwholesome regulated products in the country to rid the market of expired, counterfeit, contaminated, unregistered and all other kinds of unwholesome regulated products.

Mr Hotor said the routine exercise was to prevent the potential re-entry of such unwholesome products into the supply chain.

“Today’s consignments were detained and seized from provisions shops, Over the Counter Chemical sellers’ shops, pharmacies, warehouses, herbal clinics, cosmetic shops and the open market across all 15 Districts in the Upper East Region,” he disclosed.

The Regional Head advised members of the public to check expiry dates and registration status of products before they bought them and purchase regulated products from accredited and recognised outlets.

“Retailers should practice good storage and stocking practices such as First Expired First Out (FEFO),” Mr Hotor further advised.

He encouraged members of the public to report any person who sells expired, unregistered and unwholesome products, to the FDA.

He emphasized that ensuring public health and safety was the prime objective of the FDA and that its activities were always geared towards providing assurance of safe food, drugs, cosmetics, household chemicals, medical devices and all other regulated products in Ghana.

He reminded residents in the Region about the anthrax outbreak and encouraged them to report dead livestock for investigation and safe disposal.

Mr Hotor acknowledged the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Environmental and Sanitation Agency, the Ghana Standards Authority, the Ghana Police Service and the Pharmacy Council.

The rest are the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Health Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Veterinary Services Department and Economic and Organised Crime Office, among organisations who complimented the efforts of the FDA in executing its mandate.

Source: GNA