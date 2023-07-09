Zambia President assures Zoomlion of conducive environment to operate in that country

The Zambia President, Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) of his readiness to unlock all rigidities in Zambia to allow Jospong to transform the waste and technology sectors of his country.

He expressed satisfaction about what Ghana has done so far through Jospong to be able to create value from waste.

President Hichilema was addressing leaders of the Jospong Group of Companies at the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) to get to understand the company’s operations in Accra.

The President is on a three-day visit to Ghana.

The Zambian President noted that leaders of Africa have shifted focus on talking politics to how to create opportunities for the African people and that is the new paradigm.

“We don’t need you to persuade us to give you the opportunity to operate; it is our responsibility to build African businesses that will give jobs to our people,” he said.

He assured the company that, he would immediately set up a committee at the Zambia Presidency to coordinate with the Jospong team to start work as a matter of urgency.

“We won an election massively, and we are going to walk the talk to improve the lives of the people” adding that Africans must learn how to choose their leaders so that these leaders can work to the larger benefit of the people.

The Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong who received the entourage with his wife, Mrs Adelaide Araba Agyepong, and key executives of the JGC, said the nature of African waste constituted 61 percent of organic waste, which must be turned into fertilizer.

“The rest are plastics 14 per cent, leather, glass three percent, textiles two per cent and e-waste five percent, among others is exactly what Jospong is doing in Africa,” he added.

He assured the Zambian President and his entourage of his immediate action in that regard where several waste recycling plants and mechanisms would be put in place to rid their cities of waste.

Source: GNA