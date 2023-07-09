Ghana wins 24 medals at Confederation of African Athletics II Senior Championships

At the end of the championship, Ghana won 14 gold, eight silver, and two bronze medals.

They were among the top performers at the championship, which included countries like Liberia, Benin, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Niger, Ivory Coast, and many others.

Ghana’s female quartet ran a time of 46.08 to win gold in the 4×100 finals, while their male counterparts in the 4×100 metres won silver with a time of 39.71 seconds.

Team Ghana also dominated the 100-metre dash final after Barnabas Aggerh and Sarfo Ansah came 1st and 2nd, respectively, with times of 10.40s and 10.49s.

Ghana was very dominant in long distance after Ishmeal Arthur, Bassit Afful, and Aziz Mohammed won gold in the men’s 10,000m, 5000m, and 1500m races, respectively.

Noami Addo also won gold in the women’s 5000-metre race.

The field events saw Ghana chalk up some success as Benjamin Nimo placed second in the men’s javelin, while Aba Sam also won silver in the women’s long jump with a Personal Best (PB) of 5.88m.

Team Ghana’s success at the CAA Senior Championship would serve as a great morale booster ahead of the African Games to be held in Ghana next March.

Source: GNA