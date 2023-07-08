Valley View University honours Zambia, Ghana presidents, and three others

The Valley View University (VVU), Ghana’s first private and chartered university, has honoured five distinguished African personalities for their contribution towards the development of their societies.

They included President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, who received an honorary doctorate degree, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was given a citation, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who also received an honorary doctorate degree.

The rest are Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, former First Lady and Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, who were both awarded honorary doctorate degrees.

The awardees were recognised for their exemplary leadership and for playing varied roles in their respective endeavours to enhance the cause of humanity.

Professor William Koomson, the VVU Vice-Chancellor, said the University and society, in general, were grateful to the personalities for their selflessness, commitment to duty and embarking on numerous life-changing programmes.

These include good governance, health, education and infrastructural growth, women’s and children’s development, mentorship, and democratic development.

In decorating the Zambian President, Prof. Koomson said: “You have become a beacon of hope for the Zambian people.”

“Your bold steps in combating corruption are remarkable,” the Vice-Chancellor noted and lauded the President for working for the betterment of his people.

For President Nana Akufo-Addo, a citation presented to him acknowledged his resolve to promote democracy and good governance.

He was also commended for injecting massive resources to transform Ghana’s educational sector, especially the implementation of the ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ Programme.

The Programme, since its implementation in 2017, had led to over 1.6 million students enjoying free second-cycle education.

Former President Kufuor was also honoured for upholding democratic principles during his tenure.

He fought for the cause of peace, unity, and Africa’s progress.

The other awardees, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, and Madam Osei-Opare were recognised for their contribution to youth, women, and children’s development.

Except for President Nana Akufo-Addo, who received a citation, the other awardees were academically robbed to signify their new status and the honour done to them.

In response, Zambian President Hichilema said he was grateful to the VVU for recognising his efforts to improve the living conditions of his people.

African universities, he said, should work assiduously to meet their mandate – addressing the needs of society in every field of human endeavour.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he was humbled by the citation, which he noted would motivate him to do more for the benefit of society.

Former President Kufuor urged the VVU to remain glued to its avowed educational principles and core values of excellence, integrity, and service.

Source: GNA