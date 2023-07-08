Affected farmers within Newmont Ahafo North Project enclave assured adequate compensation

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency has urged some aggrieved farmers whose farms and properties have been affected by the Newmont Ahafo North Project to remain calm, as the company effect payment of compensations.

Major construction works, including the main plat site, thermal and other mining facilities of the Ahafo North Project of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have commenced at Afrisipakrom.

Many farmers in the five major towns around the mine’s 10,000 acres concessional area – Yamfo, Susuanso, Terchire, Afrisipakrom and Adrobaa have lost their farms and properties to the mine.

Though NGGL had begun the payment of crops and other compensations, some of the farmers said they were unhappy about the process of compensation, including evaluation of crops and other properties on the Mine’s concession.

During a visit to the Ahafo North Project site, Dr. Freda assured the affected and all the aggrieved farmers of her effort to ensure payment of adequate compensation packages to them by the company.

“As an MP, I would not look unconcerned for the Mine to cheat you. I know the Mine has taken over your major sources of livelihood and you must also receive adequate compensation to better your lives,” she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mining, Dr. Prempeh indicated was a 50-50 benefit between the mining company and the local communities, and urged the constituents to be patient and guard against actions that could slow down the operations of the Mine.

The MP, also a Minister of State at the office of the President noted the operations of the Ahafo Project would open up the area, create jobs for the people and facilitate rapid socio-economic growth and development and advised the host mining communities to cooperate with the Mine.

Dr. Prempeh stated the operations of the Newmont Ahafo South mine in the Asutifi North District had improved infrastructural development in that enclave, and expressed the hope the Ahafo North Project would also enhance the livelihoods of the people.

Mr Andries Havenga, the Project Director, Newmont Ahafo North who conducted the MP round the project site, said the main construction work was about 10 per cent, but added the construction phase would be completed next year.

He said actual mining was also expected to commence by the end of 2024, saying the company had projected to mine between 270,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually.

They were accompanied by Messrs. Justice Fonteng, Mine Manager and Joseph Danso, Senior Manager, External Relations respectively, Newmont Ahafo Mine.

Source: GNA