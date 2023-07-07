FIFA President expresses condolences to family of Anas Seidu

Gianni Infantino, President of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has sent heartfelt condolences to the family of former Black Stars forward Anas Seidu.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner passed away on Saturday July 1, 2023.

A statement by the president said, “I would like herewith to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Anas Seidu ‘Thunder’.

He said world football would not forget the impact the Ghanaian made during his playing days, winning the AFCON title with Ghana and also helping his club side, Hearts of Oak to achieve success in the 1970’s.

“Legend of Ghanaian football, regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation, his legacy and trajectory on and off the pitch will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed.”

The President further extended sympathy to the Ghana Football Association, family, loved ones, and all those who were impacted by the former player.

Anas Seidu was part of Hearts of Oaks’ fearsome five squad, made up of Mohammed Polo, Peter Hammond, Mama Acquah, and Peter Lamptey who took the club to its glory days in the 1970’s.

They are best remembered for the “Miracle of El-Wak,” after overturning a 3-0 deficit against Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on November 6, 1977.

Source: GNA