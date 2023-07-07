Court grants site manager GH₵500, 000.00 bail over fraud 

A site manager, who allegedly took GH₵264, 000.00 from two people has been granted GH₵500,000.00 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Godfred Atteh Otumi, is said to have taken GH₵144, 000.00 from an Accountant and GH₵120, 000.00 from an Aviation Safety Officer under the pretext of securing them a plot of land each at Tse-Addo but failed.

Mr Otumi, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH₵500, 000.00 with three sureties.

The Court directed the accused person to report to the Police once every week and to deposit his Ghana Card at the Court’s Registry.

Meanwhile, his accomplice Alhaji Muntaka, who was the Chief Executive Officer of AM Expander Enterprise is currently at large.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector, Agartha Abena Asantewaa, presenting the facts to Court said the complainants Mr Samuel Thompson and Eyram Adosraku are Investigation Inspector residing at Teshie and Accountant residing at Tema Community three respectively.

The prosecution said during May 2022, Mr Thompson met the accused persons through one Sampson for land to rent for his business at Tse-Addo.

It said the accused persons told Mr Thompson that they could get him a parcel of land at Tse-Addo at the cost of GH₵2,000.00 per month for a period of 10 years.

The prosecution said Mr Thompson then made a payment of GH₵120, 000.00 to Otumi for a period of five years.

It said Otumi issued an official receipt on behalf of AM Expander Enterprise to Mr Thompson.

The prosecution said in August 2022, Madam Adosraku also approached Otumi concerning a parcel of land at Tse-Addo for her bottled water distribution business.

It said Otumi agreed to rent a parcel of land to Madam Adosraku for 10 years at the cost of GH₵144, 000.00.

The prosecution said Madam Adosraku made a payment of GH₵104, 000.00 into Otumi’s GCB account and gave him an amount of GH₵40, 000.00 in cash.

It said the accused persons after collecting these monies from the complainants took them to a fenced plot of land at Tse-Addo and started demarcating the same for the complainants.

The prosecution said whilst demarcating the land, someone came to stop them from claiming ownership of the land.

It said Otumi then led the complainant to a different land which was also fenced and gated and in a process of demarcating that land too, one chief surfaced, and claimed ownership of that land.

The prosecution said the complainant became suspicious and started demanding a refund from Otumi, but he went into hiding.

It said all efforts made to locate his hideout proved futile hence the complainant’s petition to the Director-General/CID for assistance.

The prosecution said on August 2, 2022, Otumi was arrested, and admitted having collected the said monies from the complainants.

It added that he gave all the money to Muntaka but failed to lead the Police to arrest him.

Source: GNA