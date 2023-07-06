Ghana Armed Forces collaborates with central bank to conduct “Exercise Resolute Response”   

The 6 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with other security services in the Northern Region and the Bank of Ghana, has conducted a Simulation Exercise code-named, “Exercise Resolute Response” at the Bank of Ghana Regional Office in Tamale, Northern Region.

The exercise was to practice the Garrison and other security services in the Tactics, Techniques and Procedures related to Counter Terrorism Operations and Hostage Rescue Situations.

It was also to test the staff of Bank of Ghana’s preparedness and response to such threats.

The exercise featured troops from the 69 Airborne Force, 6 Infantry Battalion, Air Force Base Tamale, personnel from the Ghana Police Service and medical personnel from the 6 Medical Reception.

Colonel FWK Agbebo, the Command Operations Officer on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, Northern Command, Brigadier General M. Essien said the exercise had been a success and the participation from all was highly commendable.

He said the threats from the Sahel was real and imminent and the need for such exercise to mitigate threats from Terrorist Armed Groups and Violent Extremist Groups.

Air Commodore Joshua Mensah-Larkai, the Base Commander at the Air Force Base Tamale commended the participants for a well-executed exercise.

He further commended the Management of the Bank of Ghana and urged the Bank staff to always reflect on the lessons learnt during the exercise since they may be beneficial to them in the future.

Source: GNA