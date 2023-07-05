Religious leaders arrive in Ghana Parliament to witness second laying of anti-LGBTQ Bill

Christian and Moslem religious leaders are in Parliament House to witness the second laying of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Last week Friday, the House rescheduled the laying of the private member’s Bill to this week due to the absence of Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram and Lead Sponsor of the Private Members’ Bill, and Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Asante Akim Central.

According to Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the rescheduling became necessary because both Mr George and Mr Anyimadu-Antwi were then outside the country on a national assignment.

However, both men have since returned to the country.

Source: GNA