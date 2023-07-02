Finance Minister to present 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review on July 27

Mr Ken Ofori, the Minister of Finance is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government and Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 Financial Year to Parliament on Thursday, July 27.

This was disclosed by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, during the presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, July 7, in his response to a question by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who asked when the Finance Minister would be presenting the Mid-Year Review Budget to the House.

The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

It is a review of the government’s 2023 Economic Policy and Financial Statement delivered to Parliament by the Minister of Finance on November 24, 2022.

Source: GNA