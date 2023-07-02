GFA President Okraku blamed for poor performance of Ghana’s national teams

Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been blamed by some Ghanaian football fans for the poor outings by various national teams in recent years.

The recent barrage of criticism comes after the Black Meteors failed to make the next round of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, shattering Ghana’s dreams of returning to the Olympic stage since 2004.

Since assuming office in 2019, the national team’s performance under Kurt Okraku has been dreadful, with the Black Stars unable to get out of the group stages during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The junior national teams, including the U-17 and U-20, failed to qualify for the major championship at the African level, suffering very humiliating defeats and not forgetting the poor outing by the Black Galaxies at the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) despite reaching the quarterfinals.

Some Ghanaian football fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Kurt Okraku’s reign as GFA President thus far.

“Kurt Okraku has destroyed Ghana football. Ever since he assumed office, Ghana has never qualified from the group stage in any recent tournament. Yes, you,” a social media user known as Nancy Brew wrote on Twitter.

Another user known as Ayeduase Pulisic wrote on Twitter: “Ever since Kurt Okraku took over as our football Association president, all our national teams together with clubs have been a disaster. No vision for Ghana football, just sheer arrogance and disgrace.”

Kurt, despite the criticism, would be seeking another four years in the upcoming GFA elective congress, which would be held later in the year, with his only contender for now being former GFA Vice President George Akwasi Afriyie.

Source: GNA