About 46% of people with hypertension are unaware

Dr Baffoe Gyan, Head of the Health Committee of ESBECAN Association, a group of Cuban trained health professionals, says about 46 per cent of people living with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition.

He has, therefore, advised Ghanaians to regularly check their health status to know if they had the condition and take appropriate steps to manage it.

Dr Gyan gave the advice on Saturday during the ESBECAN Association Medical Outreach 2023 organised for residents of Bukom within the Odododiodoo Constituency, Accra.

The event was to commemorate the Association’s 40th Anniversary.

Dr Gyan described hypertension as a “silent killer” and a key contributor to heart diseases, which anyone above 18 years could develop later in life.

He said the screening was to help the residents to identify their status and receive medical advice and medication where necessary.

The residents were encouraged to register with the National Health Insurance Scheme so that those having hypertension could later visit hospitals for further assistance.

Dr Gyan, also a heart surgeon at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, advised them to analyse the health risks in their families, have periodic check-ups, pay attention to their diet by cutting down on salt, oil and carbohydrate intake and exercise regularly.

The exercise benefited over 1,000 adults who were screened for hypertension, cholesterol, sugar and malaria.

Children were also screened for malaria, and given vitamins and dewormers.

He thanked sponsors in the Association, who supported the event with a budget of over GHC 120,000.

Dr Gyan urged the Government and stakeholders to pay attention to deprived communities and offer health assistance and free National Health Insurance registration exercises to them.

“Let’s all engage in community service. Children over here are the future leaders and so, we need to help the parents to take good care of them. We want to encourage any group to select a community and offer health assistance. We are ready to freely offer them medical professionals to support such events,” he said.

The beneficiaries thanked ESBECAN Association for organising the exercise.

“God richly bless them for their thoughtfulness and for coming here to invest in our health. We are truly grateful for this assistance and we would adhere to all the medical advice given to us,” Mr Isaac Dowouna, a 32-year-old lightweight boxer and Madam Vida Martey, a 22-year-old mother, said.

Source: GNA