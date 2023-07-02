2023 Internet Governance Forum to focus on inclusive and safer Internet

The 2023 Ghana Internet Governance Forum, under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Digitization, will focus on building an inclusive and safer Internet in the country’s digital transformation journey.

The Forum, organised by the Ghana Domain Name Registry and the Internet Society Ghana Chapter, will start from July 6 to 7, at the Accra International Conference Centre, under the theme: “Building a Secure and Sustainable Digital Future”.

The Forum will be a hybrid event, attracting over 600 participants to join both remotely and onsite to engage in the discussions on how to maximise internet opportunities, and address risks and challenges in the sector.

Mr Hisanobu Mochizuki, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, would be the Guest Speaker for the event.

Nana Kofi Asafu-Aidoo, Chair, Steering Committee, Ghana Internet Governance Forum, speaking at the launch of the event, said the theme reflected the urgent need to navigate the complexities of the country’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The theme, he stressed, aligned with the Global Digital Compact, which sought to achieve an open, free, and secure digital future for all.

“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is crucial to address the challenges and opportunities that arise in the realm of cybersecurity, digital innovation, and sustainable development,” he said.

He said it was imperative to establish a framework that promoted trust, cooperation, and responsible behaviour in the digital space, adding that the forum was comprised of Ghana IGF School, Ghana Youth IGF, and Ghana IGF.

The Ghana IGF School is a multistakeholder school that features interactive sessions and workshops aimed at providing a foundational understanding of Internet governance principles and policies.

The Ghana Youth IGF aimed at empowering young people with knowledge about Internet governance principles, policies, and practises, while the National IGF featured plenary sessions and parallel workshops on topics such as Internet governance frameworks, data protection, and access and affordability.

Mr Asafu-Aidoo said the Forum would develop recommendations to serve as a guiding document that outlined principles, commitments, and actions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving digital landscape.

Ms Barbara Antwi, from the Research and Innovation Unit, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, said the Fund was committed to facilitating the implementation of universal access to electronic communication and the provision of Internet points of presence in underserved and unserved communities.

She said the Forum was to raise awareness and promote digital literacy among Ghanaians on internet governance issues.

Source: GNA