Deputy Attorney-General donates GH¢20,000.00 towards renovation of Sunyani Coronation Park 

Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has presented GH¢20,000.00 to assist the on-going renovation work of the Sunyani Coronation Park.



The Bono Regional Office of the National Sports Authority (NSA) through the support of the public is renovating the park to enable it to host the Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches in the 20223/2024 season, following the return of the Sunyani-based Tano Bofoakwa FC to the GPL side after 16 years in the Division One League wilderness.



Major works, particularly re-grassing of the pitch and construction of new dressing room, with ancillary facilities were steadily progressing at the park to meet standards.



Mr Tuah-Yeboah commended the NSA for playing an instrumental role in face-lifting the park and expressed appreciation to individuals and corporate bodies for their support.



He appealed to wealthy citizens of the region, home and abroad as well as corporate bodies to support the Tano Bofoakwa FC to remain in the GPL, saying “we can’t sit down and allow Bofoakwa to return to Division One”.



Mr Forster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Bono Regional Director of the NSA thanked the Deputy AG for the support and appealed for more assistance from the general public.



He said the Authority had engaged the Department of Parks and Gardens to work on the pitch, saying apart from the individual contributions, the Authority was also using part of its internally- generated fund to finance the project.



Source: GNA