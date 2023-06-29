Japan affirms commitment to Ghana’s infrastructure development  

Mr. Hisanobu Mochizuki, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, has reaffirmed the country’s continued support to Ghana’s socio-economic and infrastructure development drive.

He said Ghana held strategically important position in developing quality infrastructure in the West Africa Growth Ring Corridor Development to enhance connectivity and promote economic activities in the sub-region.

“Japan as a nation is aware of the value of creating a solid infrastructure base and the role it can play in boosting and stimulating economies.

“This strengthens our resolve to help our colleagues in Africa develop their infrastructure to transform their economies,” the Ambassador assured.

He made the declaration in a speech read on his behalf at the commissioning of a 31.2 km national trunk road (N8) phase two road stretching from Assin-Fosu to Assin-Praso in the Assin North District of the Central Region last Friday.

The project was funded with grant from the Japanese government and executed by Shimizu Dai Nippon Joint Ventures, a Japanese Construction Firm.

Mr. Mochizuki said the Japanese government had demonstrated commitment to quality infrastructure development towards strengthening the foundation of Ghana’s industrial growth through agriculture, health, and human resource development.

Transportation infrastructure remains crucial for promoting economic growth as well as business and investment in Ghana. Without it, he said products and services would become less valuable.

Enhancing transportation connectivity with good roads, to him, opened up underserved communities to economic opportunity and promoted inclusive economic growth.

Mr. Mochizuki said Japan’s assurance for development assistance was reinforced by a recent visit to Ghana by the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida to deepen bilateral relations for mutual gain.

The Japanese Government attached great significance to the promotion of business and investment in Ghana as a leading economic powerhouse in West Africa.

“For instance, it is impossible to underline enough how strategically located this N8 highway is.

“I am confident that the massive opportunities that these rehabilitation efforts of the N8 would bring to Ghana will be realized because it is a crucial corridor for the transportation of essential export commodities,” the Ambassador noted.

To the people in the area, he said the road would undoubtedly reduce traffic, particularly on market days, and create more commercial opportunities in the surrounding communities.

Notwithstanding, he recognized the contributions of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for being a key conduit for the Japanese government’s strategic and all-encompassing approach to supporting Ghana’s infrastructure development.

Through JICA, Ghana has benefited from infrastructure projects, including the high-quality Phase One of the Tema Motorway roundabout project officially opened by President Akufo-Addo in 2020.

The sod-cutting by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the commencement of Phase Two of the project which is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Again, through the efforts of JICA, he said the Phase One Project of the NS between Assin-Praso and Asante-Bekwai was completed in December 2013.

That accomplishment, he said, laid the groundwork for Phase Two and said, “I thank the Central Consultant Inc, the Japanese consultants who worked on the project, as well as Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture, the Japanese contractor who worked on the project, for their hard work and expertise.

“Let me express the same gratitude to their Ghanaian counterparts, Ghana Highway Authority for their collaboration and cooperation,” he added.

Source: GNA