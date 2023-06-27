Kadjebi NADMO marks 590 dilapidated structures for demolition

About 590 dilapidated structures have been earmarked for demolition by the Kadjebi District Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Oti Region.

Dodo-Amanfrom Community had 300 structures for demolition, Kadjebi has 150 structures, Ahamansu had 60 structures, Pampawie also had 80 structures, among other communities.

Mr Nana Oboako Joseph, Kadjebi District Director, NADMO, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said, “although we have earmarked these dilapidated, death trapped structures, we are yet to obtain permit from the Court before we can demolish.”

He said the demolition exercise has become necessary to avert a major catastrophe from happening in the district as such dilapidated buildings posed danger to their occupants.

Nana Oboako, advised the owners of the structures earmarked for demolition to do the needful and demolished themselves before the Demolition Team comes in.

He also urged the residents in the district to desist from building in sodden areas, water paths or near rivers to avert flooding.

He said the act did not only cause flooding, but also destabilised riverbanks either during or after construction.

“This could allow sediment into the river causing pollution and that could change the speed and rate of water flow,” he added.

The NADMO District Director said the act could also cause problems to wildlife and could lead to erosion.

He said their motto is “prevention pays” and that vigorous sensitisation activities had been carried out at funerals grounds, Churches, Mosques and Sankofa FM Station, FM Station in the Kadjebi District on every Monday to educate the inhabitants on disaster alertness.

Nana Oboako said as a strategy, a Watchdog/Task force Committee has been formed to arrest those who dumped wastes into water bodies which blocks running waters from flowing freely.

He said landlords have also been sensitised to renovate their buildings to make them habitable for themselves and tenants and protects such buildings from collapsing.

The NADMO District Director said, “we are working effectively for Kadjebi to be disaster-free District” and thus, called on all to help achieve that.

Source: GNA