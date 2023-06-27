Chinese millionaire sits and fails university entrance exams 27 times – Report

A Chinese millionaire has failed 27 times in his attempts to qualify to enter university in China. According to the BBC, 56-year-old Liang Shi last Friday found that he scored only 424 out of 754 points. Mr Liang needed a baseline pass mark of 458 to qualify to apply to any university in China.

The report indicates that Mr Liang first attempted the Gaokao in 1983 when he was 16. He subsequently worked different jobs but continued to apply every year until 1992, when he was considered too old.

After the factory he worked at went bankrupt in the same year, Mr Liang started his own timber wholesale business in the mid-1990s and became successful, the report said.

He made one million yuan within one year and then started a construction materials business, the report added.

But in 2001, when the Chinese government removed the age limit for the Gaokao, he started his education journey again. He had only missed the annual exams due to poor health or a busy working schedule, it said.

The BBC explained that the Gaokao, a notoriously difficult exam, tests high school leavers on their Chinese, mathematics and English and another science or humanities subject of their choice.

The report cited Chinese government data which shows that only 41.6 per cent of exam candidates were accepted into universities or colleges in 2021.

The report quoted Mr Liang telling local news sources in China that he feels his life is incomplete without higher education.

He is now wondering if he should give up or continue trying.