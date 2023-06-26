ECA partners SADC Business Council to stimulate discussions on technology and innovation for MSMEs in Southern Africa

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Sub regional Office for Southern Africa (ECA SRO-SA) in collaboration with the SADC Business Council held a three-day Regional Meeting on Technology and Innovation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Southern Africa, preceded by the presentation of TechniAfrica, a Technology and Innovation Platform for MSMEs for Southern Africa which remains to be operationalized.

The objectives of the two consecutive events were to stimulate discussions among key stakeholders on the role of technology and innovation for MSMEs, assess the major gaps in relation to innovation eco-systems, reflect on main policy reforms and promote networking and exchanges of experiences and best practices among MSMEs, the public and private sectors in Southern Africa.

To attain the above objectives, the meeting deliberated on draft study reports and survey results funded under two United Nations Development Account 13th tranche projects titled “Innovative approaches for MSME competitiveness to promote trade and inclusive industrialization in Southern Africa in the Post-COVID context” and “Global MSME Surge”.

The studies discussed among others the building of linkages among MSMEs and Multi-National Companies; the role of technology incubators in MSME development; and discussed the survey results on assessing the impacts of Covid-19 and Ukraine crisis on MSMEs with the participation of national chambers of commerce and industry and business associations from the region. This important agenda was supported by Permanent Secretaries from Zambia, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Mrs. Nomvula Makgotlho, Acting Deputy Director General, Department of Small Business Development, Republic of South Africa officially opened the meeting. She emphasized the importance of MSMEs as engines of innovation in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and noted that, “MSMEs are a critical component of the broader Science, Technology, and Innovation agenda and by extension an integral part of the ecosystem. It is therefore in the interest of governments and public sector to encourage and facilitate a solid STI ecosystem where MSMEs are playing a role. The lack of investment in MSME start-ups would be a lost opportunity for any developing country”.

Ms. Isatou Gaye, Chief Sub Regional Initiatives welcomed participants on behalf of Ms. Eunice Kamwendo, Director, ECA-SRO-SA. She pointed out that as the region emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic there was need to reinvent and innovate in energy, healthcare, agriculture and above all new business models and products to drive prosperity, support economic transformation within the region and get back on track towards achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

The second day was focused on technical presentations on technology and innovation from the SADC Business Council and ECA. Mr. Peter Varndell, Chief Executive Officer, SADC Business Council spoke about the collaboration efforts between ECA and his institution. He explained that the SADC Business Council is a regional apex body of national business associations and corporate entities of the 16 Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states. “We are a strong and reliable support system for business in the region and aim to promote information sharing between SADC and bring in the private sector expertise in policy making processes”.

To better understand the innovation ecosystem of MSMEs in Southern Africa, case studies were presented from selected countries on the state of Technology and Innovation for MSMEs and how they are leveraging innovative approaches to participate in value-chains and trade. These expert presentations were complemented by the sharing of evidence-based surveys by ECA consultants on impacts of Covid-19 and Ukraine Crisis on MSMEs in Southern Africa undertaken in the 11 member states of ECA-SRO-SA namely Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Asked about the way forward, Ms. Bineswaree Bolaky, project coordinator and ECA Economic Affairs Officer noted that TechniAfrica, the Southern African digital platform is work in progress meant to boost MSMEs capacities to innovate through learning and collaboration. “When asked about challenges being faced SMEs always say access to finance, we now must think outside the box and address concrete measures to connect to market solutions, use the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to access markets beyond borders. Sustainability for MSMEs depend on their capacity to compete on national, regional, continental and global markets”.

The meeting brought together, senior representatives of the ministries or agencies in charge of MSMEs and ministries or agencies in charge of technology and innovation in the eleven member states served by ECA-SRO-SA; chief executive officers of national chambers of commerce and industry and other senior representatives of national business associations in the eleven member states of ECA-SRO-SA; members of regional organizations such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa(COMESA), SADC, COMESA Business Council and SADC Business Council and other relevant stakeholders.

Source: ECA