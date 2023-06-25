Two persons accused of conspiracy to commit crime granted GH¢100,000.00 bail

Two persons who allegedly conspired to commit a crime by robbing an electrician have been granted GH¢100,000.00 bail each with three sureties each.

The accused persons are Evans Kofi Ackah Mensah, an actor and Eric Mensah, a bus conductor.

They were jointly held for conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and attempt to commit crime.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted the accused person to GH¢100,000.00 bail each with three sureties each.

It directed that two of the sureties should be justified by movable or immovable property.

Prosecution was also directed by the Court to file and serve all witness statements and disclosure before the next adjourned date.

The matter has been adjourned to July 3, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting, narrated to the Court that the complainant Mr Francis Ameza who resided at Baatsonaa is an electrician, while the accused persons were residents of New York Aviation, Ashaiman.

The prosecution said on May 30, 2023 at about 1930 hours, the complainant who had closed from work was walking along the main Spintex road towards home.

It said upon reaching Mawako restaurant area, he made a phone call and whiles on it, Evans who was in charge of an unregistered Royal 150 motorbike pulled over beside him.

The prosecution said Eric, who was the pillion rider, held the complainant’s Apple Iphone XR mobile phone and attempted to snatch it in such a manner to put him in fear of harm.

It said the complainant resisted and shouted for help and the accused persons sensing danger sped off.

The prosecution said luck however eluded them as they ran the motorbike into a moving Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus.

It said the accused persons fell to the ground and were apprehended and handed over to police.

The prosecution said a formal complaint was made the same day and the accused persons detained to assist in investigation.

It said the accused persons in their caution statements in the presence of an independent witness admitted to the offences.

Source: GNA