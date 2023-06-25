KNUST Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Teaching Hospital Project Implementation Committee

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has inaugurated the KNUST Teaching Hospital Project Implementation Committee.

A statement issued by the KNUST and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the 16-member Committee would be chaired by Professor Peter Donkor, a renowned consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the KNUST and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Prof Donkor is also the President of the West African College of Surgeons.

The statement said the Committee was to propose an operational name for the KNUST Teaching Hospital; examine and adopt best practices and lessons from other facilities, both locally and internationally to guide implementation.

It is also to provide support and technical oversight for the construction of the Teaching hospital project; and to develop a strategic and human resource plan for the operationalisation of the teaching hospital.

The rest are implement a comprehensive teaching hospital-within the one health framework in the College of Health Sciences; make a proposal for the future use of all university hospital facilities within the implementation of the teaching hospital concept; and submit periodic reports to the Vice-Chancellor.

The statement said during the official inauguration of the Committee, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, emphasised the long-standing commitment and support received from esteemed individuals, including the Chancellor and Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

Prof Dickson paid tribute to Asantehene for his unwavering dedication and his instrumental role in securing the necessary funding from the President of Ghana, to complete the first phase of the Teaching Hospital project which commenced 15 years ago but stalled due to financial constraints.

Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the urgent need for the Committee to assume its responsibilities promptly, ensuring the professional execution and successful completion of the first phase.

Prof Dickson expressed her trust and confidence in the Chairman and his team to deliver on their responsibilities effectively.

Professor Peter Donkor, Chairman of the KNUST Teaching Hospital implementation Committee, in his acceptance speech, thanked the Management of the University for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured the Vice-Chancellor of the team’s commitment to work together to dutifully discharge their duties and consult with her as often as possible.

