Guinness Ghana, SNV partner to drive sustainable sorghum sourcing  

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC and SNV Netherlands Development Organization, have announced an initiative aimed at enhancing sustainable production and supply of high-quality white sorghum.

The partnership is the first of its kind, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra has said.

It said the initiative, known as Partnership for Sustainable Sorghum Sourcing in Ghana (P3SG), would empower over 12,500 smallholder and commercial farmers, including women and youth, to produce 72,375 metric tons of sorghum within the project period, spanning from 2023 to 2028.

The statement quoted Ms Helene Weesie, the Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, as saying that farmer’s inability to meet the demands of the company’s stems from poor yields.

She said factors that caused poor yields included inadequate access to production resources, financial services for investment in production, and climate variabilities.

“We are committed to doing business the right way and ensuring our operations are sustainable by design, improved farmer organization, mutual understanding of quality and supply standards across the supply chain,” she said.

“The company is dedicated to equitable pricing, improved production techniques to enhance yield and quality while meeting environmental and quality standards, and active involvement of women and youth in production and trading to create new dynamics in the sub-sector.”

Mr Pieter Spaarman, the Country Director of SNV Ghana said SNV had vast expertise and knowledge in the agric sector and would work tirelessly to deliver on the mandate.

Working with partners, he said the P3SG Project would be implemented effectively to improve livelihoods of farmers, increasing access to basic services, safeguarding sustainable and quality practices along the white sorghum value chain.

According to the African Postharvest Losses Information System, in 2018, Ghana’s total sorghum production was estimated at 278,000 tonnes, mostly red sorghum with only a small portion of white sorghum allocated to large-scale industrial breweries.

Postharvest grain losses accounted for approximately 12 per cent of total production, indicating substantial room for increasing local sorghum sourcing for breweries without compromising food security in the region.

The P3SG Project represents a significant step towards creating a sustainable and profitable business environment for sorghum farmers in Ghana.

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC and SNV Netherlands Development Organization are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to achieve the outlined objectives and make a positive impact on the livelihoods of farmers, particularly women and youth, the statement said.

Source: GNA