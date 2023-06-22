Ghana Link Chairman supports Special Prosecutor’s request for ICUMS access

The Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link), Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, has welcomed the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) request for executive access to the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) platform.

The ICUMS platform, known for its role in streamlining customs processes through a single-window system, has attracted attention from various stakeholders.

Ghana Link’s Chairman Dr. Adjei, who is the driving force behind ICUMS’ implementation, expressed his openness to the OSP’s interest in the platform.

He emphasized that the presence of the OSP would show the transparency on the part of all stakeholders, ensuring the smooth functioning of operations.

“I know they are sorting some few things like what specific information they need out with the GRA but it is a welcoming news to know that the OSP has shown interest to be on the platform and I think is good to have him there. Our doors are always opened to all government agencies who show interest to come on the platform or use it to enhance their work,” Dr. Danso Adjei said.

According to him, the National Security, Ghana Immigration Services and all other relevant security agencies arevalready active on the ICUMS platform, pointing out that having the OSP on the platform was good.

He urged all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the Ghana Revenue Authority to meet with the on the modalities with regards to what kind of access they need in the system.

Chairman Dr. Nick Danso Adjei’s comments comes after OSP’s request to the Customs Division of the revenue regulator, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to be given executive access to the ICUMS.

“We understand that at the moment the GRA has assembled a nine-member team tasked with engaging the Special Prosecutor in discussions about accessing ICUMS. This team aims to foster communication, address concerns, and provide clarification to the OSP regarding the request.”

Meanwhile, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has raised concerns about the sensitivity of the ICUMS platform, which houses valuable and confidential data of importers, exporters, and business operators.

The association cautioned that any mishandling of data by the OSP could have severe repercussions for the business community.

In a recent statement, the association demanded clarification from the OSP regarding the motives behind the sudden request and the specific data they seek to access from ICUMS.

While asserting their commitment to supporting efforts to eradicate corrupt practices in the port sector, the association stressed the need to ensure the protection of sensitive information.

However, Nick Danso Adjei and Ghana Link, who welcome the OSP’s access request to promote transparency, has called for calm as the GRA engages the OSP and stakeholders on the future direction of access to the ICUMS platform.

The ICUMS platform, with its potential, has revolutionised customs processes and enhance efficiency in Ghana’s import and export sector.

